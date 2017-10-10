More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Legitimacy, integrity and relevance of NCAA at stake according to Duncan 1:34

Legitimacy, integrity and relevance of NCAA at stake according to Duncan

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 1:06

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August

‘Only a very small portion of Americans thinks UNC was held to account, NCAA leader says 1:38

‘Only a very small portion of Americans thinks UNC was held to account, NCAA leader says

Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say 2:01

Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Immigration change leaves Charlotte families worried. 2:07

Immigration change leaves Charlotte families worried.

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

  • Connor Shaw mic'd up at football camp: 'It's something I love to do'

    Connor Shaw, South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback, holds a football camp in 2016 in Irmo.

Connor Shaw, South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback, holds a football camp in 2016 in Irmo.
Connor Shaw, South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback, holds a football camp in 2016 in Irmo.

College Sports

Report: Connor Shaw works out with NFL team

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 05:32 PM

Connor Shaw and Jadeveon Clowney together again? It could happen.

The former South Carolina quarterback worked out this week with the Houston Texans, according to reports.

The Texans are led by former Clemson great and NFL rookie Deshaun Watson. Veteran Tom Savage is Watson’s backup. Watson has 1,072 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shaw and the Chicago Bears parted ways in early September. He has been a free agent ever since.

“Thankful for my time as a Bear. Thank you, Chicago!” he Tweeted Friday evening.

Shaw is the Gamecocks’ all-time winningest quarterback. Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential in the NFL.

In 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, he suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game, forcing him to miss the entire season.

Last year with the Chicago Bears, Shaw missed the season again after a broken leg in the preseason. He played in this year’s final two preseason games for the Bears, injuring a hamstring in the final contest.

“Been unfortunate the last couple years with injuries, but sometimes that is how the game goes,” Shaw told The State this summer. “You just got to respond to it.”

The Bears re-signed Shaw in March but waived him on May 30, only to bring him back because of an injury to backup QB Mark Sanchez. He showed his sense of humor by tweeting out a pic of ESPN analyst Lee Corso with his signature, “Not so fast my friend.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Legitimacy, integrity and relevance of NCAA at stake according to Duncan 1:34

Legitimacy, integrity and relevance of NCAA at stake according to Duncan

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 1:06

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August

‘Only a very small portion of Americans thinks UNC was held to account, NCAA leader says 1:38

‘Only a very small portion of Americans thinks UNC was held to account, NCAA leader says

Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say 2:01

Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Immigration change leaves Charlotte families worried. 2:07

Immigration change leaves Charlotte families worried.

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

View More Video