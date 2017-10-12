Gameday guide: USC vs. Tennessee TV info, depth chart, more

1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause

3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

2:16 Highlights from NC State's win over Louisville

11:11 NC State's Doeren: 'What a win'

0:29 NC State's JaySam makes a fantastic catch

0:50 Take the field with the Wolfpack

1:14 Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos

1:13 Experience NC State's victory over Louisville

0:29 NC State's Chubb makes a breathtaking sack