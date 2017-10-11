Will Muschamp’s hot seat survival guide: bunker down

More Videos 1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots Pause 2:16 What Ray Tanner said about new football contracts 3:33 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:17 Charlotte police officer wounded in ambush was officer of the month in August 2017 2:30 Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery" 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 2:31 Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:02 Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 1:11 Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it. When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com