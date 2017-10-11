More Videos

  • South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

    When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it.

When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it.
When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

College Sports

Will Muschamp’s hot seat survival guide: bunker down

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 11, 2017 03:34 PM

Will Muschamp knows what it means to face hot seat talk.

His last two years at Florida were rife with it, coming in as high a profile situation as you’ll find. When South Carolina meet Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, he said he won’t say much to Vols coach Butch Jones, who is now most likely fighting an uphill battle for his job.

Muschamp’s answer for dealing with it: the bunker mentality. But what does that entail?

Accept one thing you can’t change:

“You’re not going to be able to shut off Twitter or limit or stop that negativity. That’s not going to stop.”

Work. A lot:

“I get up really early and come in here. I leave late at night. ... There’s things that have happened, it may be a day before I even hear about it.”

Don’t read your press (as told to a room full of media):

“I hate to disappoint all of you. I don’t read any of your articles, not that I had time or want to, but I don’t.

(Turns to radio broadcasters)

“I don’t listen to the radio, sorry, I apologize.”

When in doubt, more work:

“I’m in the film room. I’m in my office, watching recruiting tape. There’s a lot going on that we don’t know about during the season, and you just continue to work. You keep your head down.”

Do not build a literal bunker:

“Our bunker’s nice. It’s an office. It’s not like a concrete structure or anything like that.”

