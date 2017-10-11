More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Connor Shaw mic'd up at football camp: 'It's something I love to do' 1:51

Connor Shaw mic'd up at football camp: 'It's something I love to do'

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' 1:41

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

'It's not about disrespecting the flag,' Carolina Panther Julius Peppers says why wasn't present during anthem 2:34

'It's not about disrespecting the flag,' Carolina Panther Julius Peppers says why wasn't present during anthem

UNC academic scandal explained 2:27

UNC academic scandal explained

Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte 2:10

Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte

CMPD use of force demo 1:45

CMPD use of force demo

A short week for Panthers Christian McCaffrey 0:39

A short week for Panthers Christian McCaffrey

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:57

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017

  • Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

USC’s offensive line played its best game last week. Against Tennessee, it wants more

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

October 11, 2017 4:15 PM

For South Carolina’s beleaguered offensive line, last Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas was a welcome change, a dominant performance that the unit will now attempt to convert into the starting point of a new resurgence.

Facing the Razorbacks, the Gamecocks’ front five allowed only one sack and one quarterback hit, both tied for season lows, while springing the running game for a season-best 4.4 yards per carry.

This success came even as the unit started its fourth different variation in five weeks. Of USC’s five opening starters, three have been injured, forcing players without much game experience into the lineup.

As a result, the line’s statistics place them squarely in the bottom tier of college football thus far. South Carolina is one of the worst teams in the country at running the ball, ranking 121st in the FBS, and protecting its quarterback, ranking 104th in sacks allowed.

But the Arkansas game changed things, giving coach Will Muschamp, sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley and even the offensive line itself hope that it can become a strength, not a weakness.

“I think that was something we needed. We needed to show our team we can be trusted,” redshirt junior offensive guard Donell Stanley said of Saturday’s game.

“We felt like the previous games, we didn’t have as good of a run game, but we felt like we started to open up that game,” redshirt sophomore running back A.J. Turner said.

“It goes a big way for their confidence, really,” Bentley said. “They’re starting to play better ... knowing they can do it, they can move people out of a gap for our running game to get going, they can give me enough time.”

This week, the O-line will face a Tennessee defense that ranks last in the SEC in rushing defense but first in passing yards allowed. And while some of that is due to the fact that the Volunteers have already played the nation’s top rushing team in Georgia Tech, South Carolina sees an opportunity.

“We want to run the ball more against Tennessee,” Stanley said bluntly.

“Everyone thinks we can throw the ball, but we can run the ball too, and that’s something that we’re trying to work on more, just getting more run opportunities and being able to produce in the run game,” Turner said

Bentley, for his part, is all for getting the running game going.

“The quarterback’s best friend is the running game,” he said.

It’s unclear who exactly will start for the Gamecocks on Saturday, as Muschamp said that injured starters Zack Bailey, Cory Helms and Malik Young could all potentially return this week, with Bailey and Helms practicing Tuesday. In their place, however, redshirt freshman Sadarius Hutcherson, junior Blake Camper and redshirt senior D.J. Park have all earned positive reviews from their teammates.

“I was really proud of them, not being first team and still coming up in game-time situations, stepping in and playing in the game for us, it’s a really big thing, and they did a really good job,” Turner said of the replacements.

Still, Muschamp sees continued room for improvement for the unit.

“We need to continue to evolve this week in a matchup against a very good Tennessee front,” he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Connor Shaw mic'd up at football camp: 'It's something I love to do' 1:51

Connor Shaw mic'd up at football camp: 'It's something I love to do'

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' 1:41

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

'It's not about disrespecting the flag,' Carolina Panther Julius Peppers says why wasn't present during anthem 2:34

'It's not about disrespecting the flag,' Carolina Panther Julius Peppers says why wasn't present during anthem

UNC academic scandal explained 2:27

UNC academic scandal explained

Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte 2:10

Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte

CMPD use of force demo 1:45

CMPD use of force demo

A short week for Panthers Christian McCaffrey 0:39

A short week for Panthers Christian McCaffrey

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:57

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

View More Video