UNC investigation report expected to be released Friday, sources say

More Videos 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause 1:06 UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:50 Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' 1:06 Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 2:27 UNC academic scandal explained 0:46 Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 1:03 South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg Video Link copy Embed Code copy

UNC academic scandal explained The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. As the university awaits its punishment, the News and Observer explains how the 'public ivy' got here. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. As the university awaits its punishment, the News and Observer explains how the 'public ivy' got here. McClatchy Video Lab and The News & Observer

