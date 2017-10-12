More Videos

College Sports

Tennessee receiver trash talks Gamecocks corner on Twitter

By Posted Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 11:42 AM

South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton has quietly grown into one of the better cover men in the SEC.

He hasn’t given up a touchdown this season. He’s broken up three passes and made 23 tackles. Opponents don’t often target him and don’t find a lot of success when they do.

As such, the school’s video staff (and some fans) gave him a top signifier for a cornerback: Fenton Island.

But one Tennessee pass catcher sent a little snark back.

That would be Tyler Byrd, a sophomore and former four-star prospect. Byrd had 209 receiving yards on 15 catches as the team’s No. 6 pass catcher last season. He’s got two catches for 21 yards and touchdown this season, in part because the Volunteers have had major issues at quarterback.

And the Gamecock didn’t take it quietly.

