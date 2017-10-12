South Carolina injury update: Offensive line health still an issue

South Carolina offensive linemen Zack Bailey and Cory Helms will travel with the team to Knoxville, Tenn., but the Gamecocks still aren’t sure the two starters will be able to play against the Volunteers.
“Both will be game-time type decisions in terms of where they are,” head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night on his weekly “Carolina Calls” call-in show. “We are still 48 hours out.”
Offensive lineman Malik Young, who has started at both tackle positions this season, will not make the trip, Muschamp said. The Gamecocks (4-2, 2-2 SEC) take on Tennessee (3-2, 2-2) at 12 p.m. Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
“I don’t think he’s physically ready to get going,” Muschamp said.
Bailey, Helms and Young entered the season with a combined 63 starts. In the two games the trio started together this year, South Carolina was 2-0.
Bailey, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound junior right tackle, has missed the last three games after suffering an ankle injury Sept. 16 in a 23-13 loss to Kentucky. Helms, a 6-4, 309-pound senior right guard, has missed the last two games after injuring his ankle Sept. 23 against La. Tech. Young, a 6-3, 303-pound junior, was injured in the first quarter of the Sept. 30 Texas A&M game and hasn’t played since.
All three players are expected to be available when South Carolina returns from next week’s open date to play Vanderbilt on Oct. 28.
