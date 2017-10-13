More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 1:06

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:31

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

UNC academic scandal explained 2:27

UNC academic scandal explained

Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run 0:52

Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run

Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game 0:46

Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game

Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force 2:33

Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:29

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

  • Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Breiner’s prediction: Can an underdog face a trap game?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 8:14 AM

The question the South Carolina football team faces this weekend: can an underdog face a trap game?

The Gamecocks are sitting as 3-point dogs to Tennessee, a team with more raw talent on paper and home-field advantage. Makes some sense.

But it’s also a Volunteers team that is in a state of disarray. The offense has struggled mightily. There’s been a QB change, from one inefficient new starter to a backup who hasn’t looked great by any stretch.

Tennessee is two weeks removed from getting thrashed by Georgia, took a late ugly defeat against Florida and needed to pull out every stop with some key turnovers to survive Georgia Tech.

So things aren’t great in Knoxville.

The Gamecocks are coming off their most well-rounded win in at least three seasons.

But there’s always that lingering sense the Gamecocks often don’t cash in when things start going well (Kentucky earlier this season stands out). Then throw in the backup quarterback factor, something that hasn’t seemed to help the Gamecocks in the past, and that line makes you think maybe Vegas knows something.

South Carolina seemed to gain some stability from the Arkansas win. Tennessee seems to be lacking that in a big way.

But something doesn’t feel totally right.

The pick: South Carolina 28, Tennessee 24

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 1:06

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:31

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

UNC academic scandal explained 2:27

UNC academic scandal explained

Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run 0:52

Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run

Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game 0:46

Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game

Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force 2:33

Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:29

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

View More Video