  Wolfpack freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season

    N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season. Beverly, a 6-foot shooting guard, started taking classes at Ohio State before he joined N.C. State’s program in August. Under NCAA transfer rules, he has to sit out the 2017-18 season but will have four seasons of eligibility at N.C. State.

N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season. Beverly, a 6-foot shooting guard, started taking classes at Ohio State before he joined N.C. State's program in August. Under NCAA transfer rules, he has to sit out the 2017-18 season but will have four seasons of eligibility at N.C. State.
N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season. Beverly, a 6-foot shooting guard, started taking classes at Ohio State before he joined N.C. State’s program in August. Under NCAA transfer rules, he has to sit out the 2017-18 season but will have four seasons of eligibility at N.C. State. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

College Sports

No penalties for UNC, but NC State’s freshman guard ineligible for attending a class

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

October 13, 2017 11:50 AM

N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season.

Beverly, a 6-foot shooting guard, started taking classes at Ohio State before he joined N.C. State’s program in August. Under NCAA transfer rules, he has to sit out the 2017-18 season but will have four seasons of eligibility at N.C. State.

“I’m devastated by this decision, it’s incredibly unfair,” Beverly said in a statement released by the school. “I appreciate N.C. State and the work being done here to appeal this decision. My hope is that it gets resolved and I can be eligible to play this season.”

