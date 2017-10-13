No penalties for UNC, but NC State’s freshman guard ineligible for attending a class

N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season.
Beverly, a 6-foot shooting guard, started taking classes at Ohio State before he joined N.C. State’s program in August. Under NCAA transfer rules, he has to sit out the 2017-18 season but will have four seasons of eligibility at N.C. State.
“I’m devastated by this decision, it’s incredibly unfair,” Beverly said in a statement released by the school. “I appreciate N.C. State and the work being done here to appeal this decision. My hope is that it gets resolved and I can be eligible to play this season.”
