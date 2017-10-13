No penalties for UNC, but NC State’s freshman guard ineligible for attending a class

More Videos 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause 2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:27 UNC academic scandal explained 1:06 UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 0:57 Panthers QB Cam Newton: Younger brother Caylin has 'It factor' 0:52 Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run 0:25 Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season. Beverly, a 6-foot shooting guard, started taking classes at Ohio State before he joined N.C. State’s program in August. Under NCAA transfer rules, he has to sit out the 2017-18 season but will have four seasons of eligibility at N.C. State. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com