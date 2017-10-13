South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Tennessee game

The South Carolina football team gave a little hint of its coming uniform combo early this week.

"A short time from now, in a city 263 miles away..." pic.twitter.com/JKBB2xNFuB — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 10, 2017

There’s some Star Wars, and that theme carried through.

The Gamecocks will go with black helmets, white jerseys, pants when they take the field against Tennessee on Saturday.

The game is a noon kick on ESPN.

Other uniform combos this season:

▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪ vs. Kentucky: all black

▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.