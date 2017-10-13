South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Tennessee game

The South Carolina football team gave a little hint of its coming uniform combo early this week.
"A short time from now, in a city 263 miles away..." pic.twitter.com/JKBB2xNFuB— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 10, 2017
There’s some Star Wars, and that theme carried through.
Battle armor pic.twitter.com/0sTnTpDsD3— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 13, 2017
The Gamecocks will go with black helmets, white jerseys, pants when they take the field against Tennessee on Saturday.
The game is a noon kick on ESPN.
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
Comments