  Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Tennessee game

By Posted Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 12:06 PM

The South Carolina football team gave a little hint of its coming uniform combo early this week.

There’s some Star Wars, and that theme carried through.

The Gamecocks will go with black helmets, white jerseys, pants when they take the field against Tennessee on Saturday.

The game is a noon kick on ESPN.

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪  vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

