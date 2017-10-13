More Videos

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:39

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

Pause
Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 1:06

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:31

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

Wolfpack freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season 2:45

Wolfpack freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison "mass casualty incident"

  • George Rogers after viewing King George

    George Rogers after the premiere of "King George", the SEC Storied special for ESPN

George Rogers after the premiere of "King George", the SEC Storied special for ESPN dmclemore@thestate.com
George Rogers after the premiere of "King George", the SEC Storied special for ESPN dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Congratulations! George Rogers ties the knot

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 4:32 PM

Congratulations are in order for South Carolina’s Heisman Trophy winner.

George Rogers tweeted a photo of himself and his new wife.

Rogers is South Carolina’s all-time leading rusher with 5,204. He won the Heisman in 1980 and went on to a seven-year NFL career with 7,176 yards, two Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl Championship with Washington.

Name

When happen

Anything else that can happen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:39

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

Pause
Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 1:06

UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:31

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

Wolfpack freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season 2:45

Wolfpack freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:42

911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison "mass casualty incident"

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

View More Video