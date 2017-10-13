Congratulations! George Rogers ties the knot

Congratulations are in order for South Carolina’s Heisman Trophy winner.
George Rogers tweeted a photo of himself and his new wife.
Introducing Mrs George W. Rogers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kXX87sbtkP— George Rogers (@georgerogers38) October 13, 2017
Rogers is South Carolina’s all-time leading rusher with 5,204. He won the Heisman in 1980 and went on to a seven-year NFL career with 7,176 yards, two Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl Championship with Washington.
