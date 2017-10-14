College Sports

Rico Dowdle leaves USC-Tennessee game with leg injury, returns on crutches

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 12:55 PM

South Carolina football’s second-leading running back on the season, sophomore Rico Dowdle, left the Gamecocks’ sideline and went to the locker room with an ankle injury, according to the Associated Press.

Dowdle was one of three Gamecocks who went down with injuries in the first quarter, including wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth.

Dowdle later returned to the Gamecocks sidelines on crutches, wearing street clothes with his ankle taped.

The Gamecocks entered Saturday’s game missing three of its starting offensive lineman and its star wide receiver, Deebo Samuel.

