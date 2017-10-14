More Videos

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Tar Heels fan: NCAA's ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA's ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:39

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games 2:06

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 0:46

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

  • P.J. Dozier reacts to going undrafted

    South Carolina's P.J. Dozier is already looking at next step of his basketball career after going undrafted in 2017 NBA Draft.

South Carolina's P.J. Dozier is already looking at next step of his basketball career after going undrafted in 2017 NBA Draft. lbezjak@thestate.com
South Carolina's P.J. Dozier is already looking at next step of his basketball career after going undrafted in 2017 NBA Draft. lbezjak@thestate.com

College Sports

Report: Former Gamecocks guard P.J. Dozier waived

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 1:35 PM

Former South Carolina men’s basketball point guard P.J. Dozier was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon.

