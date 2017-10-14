Report: Former Gamecocks guard P.J. Dozier waived

Former South Carolina men’s basketball point guard P.J. Dozier was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon.
Dallas is waiving rookie guard PJ Dozier, league source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2017
October 14, 2017 1:35 PM
Former South Carolina men’s basketball point guard P.J. Dozier was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon.
Dallas is waiving rookie guard PJ Dozier, league source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2017
Comments