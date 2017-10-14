Dislocated finger can’t slow down NC State’s Bradley Chubb

More Videos 1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots Pause 1:59 Skai Moore ends historic career on high note 1:43 Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win 0:30 NC State's Batts makes a fantastic steal and scores 6:12 North Carolina coach Roy Williams following win over Notre Dame: “My frustration button is at a very high level right now” 0:24 Virginia coach Tony Bennett reacts after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Saints on the last play 3:27 Eric Douglas 'can't wait to win state, SEC championships' 2:30 MLK Day Parade 2018 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 3:06 Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC State's Chubb on his dislocated finger: 'It was not a pretty sight' NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb talks about his dislocated finger, being in first in the Atlantic and the Wolfpack's victory over Pitt at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA Saturday, Oct 14, 2017. NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb talks about his dislocated finger, being in first in the Atlantic and the Wolfpack's victory over Pitt at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA Saturday, Oct 14, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

