South Carolina celebrates its win Saturday over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates its win Saturday over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

South Carolina fans mock Tennessee: Don’t fire embattled coach Butch Jones

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 3:19 PM

As South Carolina triumphed over Tennessee on the gridiron Saturday, Gamecock fans took the rallying cry of many of their Volunteer counterparts and used it to mock the struggling program.

Ever since Tennessee was blown out by Georgia, 41-0, at home, fans have been calling for the dismissal of coach Butch Jones, making the hashtag #FireButchJones a common refrain on Twitter and leading many analysts to declare the Volunteers’ matchup with USC a must-win if Jones wanted to keep his job.

On Saturday, shirts in garnet began popping up in Knoxville with the exact opposite message: Keep Butch Jones. South Carolina has now beaten Tennessee in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012, and it appears Gamecock fans think Jones is key to keeping that streak going — or at the very least a great way to remind Tennessee of its misery.

