Rico Dowdle injury update

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said starting tailback Rico Dowdle fractured a bone in his leg in Saturday's win against the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s the same injury Deebo Samuel and K.C. Corsby suffered.
It means Dowdle is gone for the foreseeable future. The sophomore left the game in the second quarter.
Dowdle's lower leg was s heavily wrapped as he sat near the tunnel watching Tennessee's last drive and then got on crutches as the final pass fell incomplete. He had 19 yards on four carries.
Muschamp said wide receiver Chad Terrell tweaked his ankle. Right tackle Zack Bailey could have played in an emergency, and will be ready after the bye. Guard Cory Helms will also be back for USC’s next game, and offensive tackle Malik Young, wide receiver Terry Googer should be as well.
