More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:39

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games 2:06

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:31

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose' 5:40

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

  • What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

    Carson Mason recaps three key takeaways from the Gamecocks' win over the Vols in Knoxville.

Carson Mason recaps three key takeaways from the Gamecocks' win over the Vols in Knoxville.
Carson Mason recaps three key takeaways from the Gamecocks' win over the Vols in Knoxville.

College Sports

Thumbs up, Thumbs down: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 5:12 PM

Thumbs up

Second-half defense (for the most part)

Before Tennessee’s last drive, the Vols had 4 yards after halftime. They had minus-3 in the fourth quarter before giving up more than 70 on the final possession. That’s after USC’s defense allowed some long drives but held three times in its red zone.

Late offense

The Gamecocks spent most of the day a play or two from stringing together a scoring drive. They did late, getting 195 yards on 36 plays and scoring the game-tying touchdown, go-ahead field goal and field goal to make it a six-point game.

The pass rush

It wasn’t against the best quarterbacking, but the Gamecocks got to Tennessee passers seven times. That’s the most for USC since eight against Kentucky in 2012. D.J. Wonnum had two.

Parker White

The oft-critiqued Wando product came through for USC in a big way. He hit his first field goal from beyond 40 yards (47) to get the Gamecocks on the board. Then he hit the go-ahead kick and a 36-yarder to make it a six-point game late.

Thumbs down

That last drive

South Carolina needed to prevent a sputtering offense from going 75 yards in the final 1:13 to secure a win. The Gamecocks let Tennessee make it interesting, with a coverage bust producing a 39-yard gain and getting the Vols to the USC 22. Tennessee had four shots to score from the Gamecocks 2-yard line.

The start

Tennessee’s first two drives went 126 yards on 21 plays and would have been a problem had the Gamecocks defense not stood tall in the red zone. South Carolina’s offense meanwhile averaged 2.2. yards a play in the opening frame and 4.16 in the first half.

Another botched special teams play

South Carolina had at least pulled ahead, after a rough offensive 2 1/2 quarters. Then a bad snap led to a failed extra point (with a holder throw), and USC could only tie it 9-9.

Tackling early

What helped the anemic Volunteers offense get traction early was primarily problems with tackling. John Kelly broke somewhere between three and six tackles on a 24-yard run. Ty Chandler got 30 cutting back around the whole defense, and Jarrett Guarantano broke several scrambles after Gamecocks had a shot at him.

Ben Breiner

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:39

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games 2:06

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:31

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose' 5:40

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

  • USC celebrates win at Tennessee

    South Carolina celebrates its win Saturday over Tennessee in Knoxville.

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

South Carolina celebrates its win Saturday over Tennessee in Knoxville.

dmclemore@thestate.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:39

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games 2:06

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:31

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose' 5:40

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

View More Video