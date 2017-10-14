Stetson ends league losing streak, extends Davidson’s

Gordon Stetson raced 95 yards for a touchdown on a third-and-10 play from Stetson’s own 5-yard line with 1 minute, 2 seconds left to wrap up a 28-17 victory over Davidson on Saturday.
The Hatters (2-5, 1-3 Pioneer Football League) won their second straight after a nine-game losing streak. Stetson snapped a seven-game PFL streak and extended Davidson’s league losing streak to 11. The Hatters had not won a PFL game at home since 2014.
Freshman Wesley Dugger rushed for 160 yards on 27 carries for the Wildcats, who will host Dayton next Saturday.
Campbell 17, Dayton 7: Daniel Smith threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 169 yards to lead the visiting Camels (5-2, 4-0 Pioneer) over the Flyers (2-5, 1-3). Campbell is coached by former Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter.
Furman 42, VMI 10: In Greenville, S.C., Kealand Dirks and Antonio Wilcox rushed for two touchdowns apiece as the host Paladins (4-3, 3-1 Southern) defeated the Keydets (0-7, 0-4). Dirks had 82 yards on 23 carries. P.J. Blazejowski completed nine of 16 passes for 165 yards.
N.C. Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17: In Durham, Chauncey Caldwell threw for two touchdowns and ran in another as the Eagles (5-1) took an early lead and held on to beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-5).
Charleston Southern 7, Presbyterian 0: Noah Shuler, who rushed for 62 yards, scored on a 2-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter as the visiting Buccaneers (3-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) beat the Blue Hose (3-4, 0-1).
Wingate 27, Catawba 24: Freddy McCollum kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SAC) a win over the Indians (5-2, 1-2).
Observer News Services contributed
