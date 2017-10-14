Darian Roseboro shines in an emotional performance in NC State’s win

Darian Roseboro wrapped up Pittsburgh quarterback Ben DiNucci for a sack and then took a step forward and pointed up to the sky with his right index finger.
It was the end of N.C. State’s 35-17 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday and the end of an emotional week for the junior defensive end from Lincolnton.
This was the first game for Roseboro since his father, Johnny, passed away last Saturday. Johnny Roseboro was only 43. He had been dealing with a long-term illness.
“That’s hard,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “You lose your father over the weekend. I can’t even imagine that.”
Roseboro wanted to play the game and dedicate it to his father’s memory. The team wore the initials “JR” on a small, circular sticker on the back of its helmet on Saturday.
A play after Roseboro’s sack on Pitt’s final possession of the game, he forced a fumble. Doeren gave Roseboro the game ball in the locker room.
“That was for you pops. Rest easy,” Roseboro tweeted after the game.
It was a difficult week for Roseboro, who attended his father’s funeral on Monday but did not miss any practice time.
“I know he’s really sad, and we are all here from him as a family,” junior running back Nyheim Hines said.
Roseboro had a moment alone on the team bench after N.C. State got the ball back with 48 seconds left. Soon the other defensive linemen came over to pat him on the back and console him.
“I was proud of him for going out there and playing and the way he played,” senior defensive end Bradley Chubb said.
Roseboro finished the game with five tackles, three for a loss, one sack and the forced fumble.
