N.C. State's Darian Roseboro (45) tackles Pitt's Michael Smith (9) during the Wolfpack’s 35-17 victory over Pitt at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct .14, 2017.
N.C. State's Darian Roseboro (45) tackles Pitt's Michael Smith (9) during the Wolfpack’s 35-17 victory over Pitt at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct .14, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Darian Roseboro (45) tackles Pitt's Michael Smith (9) during the Wolfpack’s 35-17 victory over Pitt at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct .14, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

College Sports

Darian Roseboro shines in an emotional performance in NC State’s win

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

October 14, 2017 06:41 PM

PITTSBURGH

Darian Roseboro wrapped up Pittsburgh quarterback Ben DiNucci for a sack and then took a step forward and pointed up to the sky with his right index finger.

It was the end of N.C. State’s 35-17 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday and the end of an emotional week for the junior defensive end from Lincolnton.

This was the first game for Roseboro since his father, Johnny, passed away last Saturday. Johnny Roseboro was only 43. He had been dealing with a long-term illness.

“That’s hard,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “You lose your father over the weekend. I can’t even imagine that.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roseboro wanted to play the game and dedicate it to his father’s memory. The team wore the initials “JR” on a small, circular sticker on the back of its helmet on Saturday.

STATEPITT15-101417-EDH
N.C. State players wore the initials “J.R.” on a small, circular sticker on the back of their helmet on Saturday, in honor of Darian Roseboro's father Johnny, who passed away Oct. 7.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

A play after Roseboro’s sack on Pitt’s final possession of the game, he forced a fumble. Doeren gave Roseboro the game ball in the locker room.

“That was for you pops. Rest easy,” Roseboro tweeted after the game.

It was a difficult week for Roseboro, who attended his father’s funeral on Monday but did not miss any practice time.

“I know he’s really sad, and we are all here from him as a family,” junior running back Nyheim Hines said.

Roseboro had a moment alone on the team bench after N.C. State got the ball back with 48 seconds left. Soon the other defensive linemen came over to pat him on the back and console him.

“I was proud of him for going out there and playing and the way he played,” senior defensive end Bradley Chubb said.

Roseboro finished the game with five tackles, three for a loss, one sack and the forced fumble.

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:12

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Ghostwriter of Waller book: 'Baptized into a life of thuggery' 2:30

Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery"

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:26

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia

Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford 1:05

Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford

  • NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

    NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Pitt Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Pitt Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:12

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Ghostwriter of Waller book: 'Baptized into a life of thuggery' 2:30

Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery"

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:26

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia

Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford 1:05

Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

View More Video