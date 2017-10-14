South Carolina’s defense keeps an impressive roll going against Vols

Will Muschamp paused a moment to take stock and better understand the question: How important were all those big plays in a 15-9 win against Tennessee?
“We didn’t have any turnovers, did we?” Muschamp asked back.
He could be forgiven for thinking that way, considering his defense forced a slew the week prior against Arkansas and scored three touchdowns. What his group did Saturday in Neyland Stadium was something different.
It first held on and then dominated.
When a defense does what South Carolina did in the first half, forcing three field goals in the red zone, it usually means one of two things. Either it’s testing its luck with late stops or the offense is blowing valuable chances on long drives or with good field position.
Against the Volunteers’ underwhelming attack, it proved to be the latter.
The Gamecocks held UT to 64 yards across seven possessions, 51 coming on one drive. They had seven sacks for 46 yards. The 253 yards allowed was the least since the opener last season against Vanderbilt, same for the 4.4 yards a play.
But coming off the Arkansas win, USC was at 582 total yards allowed and 4.6 per play across two games. It was USC’s best back-to-back stretch since the middle of 2014.
“Last week was a great performance,” said linebacker Skai Moore, who had nine tackles and a sack. “This week we played well again, but we can’t get satisfied.”
Dowdle out indefinitely
Muschamp said starting tailback Rico Dowdle fractured a bone in his leg in Saturday’s win against the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s the same injury Deebo Samuel and K.C. Corsby suffered.
It means Dowdle is gone for the foreseeable future. The sophomore left the game in the second quarter.
Dowdle’s lower leg was heavily wrapped as he sat near the tunnel watching Tennessee’s last drive and then was on crutches as the final pass fell incomplete. He had 19 yards on four carries.
Muschamp said wide receiver Chad Terrell tweaked his ankle. Right tackle Zack Bailey could have played in an emergency, and will be ready after the bye. Guard Cory Helms will also be back for USC’s next game, and offensive tackle Malik Young, wide receiver Terry Googer should be as well.
Bentley shows sportsmanship
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had just seen his last chance at a win against South Carolina sail wide. He was on the ground near midfield, looking crushed, and Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley was there to pick him up.
“I just said, ‘It’s one game,’” Bentley said. “I told him just to keep his head up. He had a heck of a game. He’s a heck of a player and I told him he’s going to have a long career as a quarterback in this league. So he can’t get down after this one game. Just keep his head up and move forward.”
Notes
▪ South Carolina won the toss and took the ball for the seventh time in as many games. USC went three and out. The Gamecocks haven’t scored on the opening possession in its past four games, dating back to Kentucky, though they did manage several field-goal chances.
▪ The Gamecocks broke out black helmets with white jerseys and pants as part of a Star Wars theme.
▪ Offensive lineman Blake Camper made his first start of the season, at right tackle.
▪ USC’s captains were Alan Knott, Hayden Hurst, Dante Sawyer, D.J. Smith.
▪ Announced attendance was 98,104.
