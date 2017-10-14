Photo Gallery: Virginia 20, UNC 14

UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) gets upended by Virginia's Daniel Hamm (22) as he returns a kickoff during the third quarter of an ACC college football game played between the UNC Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, on Oct. 14, 2017. Virginia beat UNC, 20-14.
Virginia's Olamide Zaccheaus (4) evades UNC's Cole Holcomb (36) during the first quarter.
UNC head coach Larry Fedora celebrates a good stop during the first quarter.
UNC QB Brandon Harris (6) looks for running room.
UNC's Jordon Brown (2) gets knocked down by Virginia's Chris Peace (13) and Brenton Nelson (28) during the second quarter.
UNC's Michael Carter (8) dives for some extra yards as he is tackled by Virginia's Bryce Hall (34) and Jordan Mack (37).
Virginia's Bryce Hall (34) intercepts a pass intended for UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) during the second quarter.
UNC's Jordon Brown (2) evades Virginia's Micah Kiser (53) and Chris Peace (13).
UNC's Cole Holcomb (36) and Myles Wolfolk (11) lay a big hit on Virginia's Olamide Zaccheaus (4).
UNC's Myles Dorn (1) and Myles Wolfolk (11) hit Virginia's Daniel Hamm (22).
Virginia players call for a touchdown as a play is shown on the scoreboard screen late in the second quarter. The play was ruled a touchdown after the review.
UNC's Aaron Crawford (92) slams Virginia's Hasise Dubois (8) to the turf during the third quarter.
Virginia's Chris Moore (39) intercepts a pass intended for UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) while Bryce Hall (34) looks on.
UNC's Michael Carter (8) runs away from Virginia's Bryce Hall (34) for a touchdown.
UNC's Michael Carter (8) celebrates his touchdown.
UNC's Aaron Crawford (92) and Jason Strowbridge (55) and Virginia's Richard Burney (16), Jack English (67), Brandon Pertile (55) and Jordan Ellis (1) all go for a fumble. Virginia recovered the ball.
UNC players react after a turnover during the third quarter.
UNC QB Brandon Harris (6) comes back to the bench after throwing an interception during the third quarter.
UNC head coach Larry Fedora tries to fire up the players during the fourth quarter.
UNC's M.J. Stewart (6) goes for a fumble during the fourth quarter. He thought he recovered it and dashed down the sidelines, but he was ruled to have been out of bounds when he grabbed the ball.
UNC's M.J. Stewart (6) reacts as the play was blown dead as he was running back what he thought was a fumble recovery. He was ruled to have been out of bounds when he grabbed the ball, so there was no recovery.
UNC's Brandon Harris (6) gets pressured by Virginia's Chris Moore (39).
Virginia players celebrate after they stopped UNC on fourth down late in the game to seal the win.
UNC head coach Larry Fedora gestures to the officials that he wants a face mask penalty after Brandon Harris was hit on fourth down late in the game on the Tar Heels' last possession during the fourth quarter of an ACC college football game played between the UNC Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, on Oct. 14, 2017. Virginia beat UNC, 20-14.
