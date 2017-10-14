How the little things doomed UNC against Virginia

More Videos 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause 0:36 An amazing catch by NC State's Harmon 1:29 UNC's Fedora: 'It's just not going our way right now' 3:18 UNC's Brandon Harris on 20-14 loss to Virginia 5:40 NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose' 1:08 USC celebrates win at Tennessee 1:43 Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 3:31 USC defense recaps effort, victory over Tennessee 2:45 Wolfpack freshman guard Braxton Beverly has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play basketball this season season 1:18 Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UNC's Fedora: 'It's just not going our way right now' UNC football coach Larry Fedora tells reporters that it's not lack of effort to blame for the Tar Heels' losses including the defeat at the hands of Virginia. UNC football coach Larry Fedora tells reporters that it's not lack of effort to blame for the Tar Heels' losses including the defeat at the hands of Virginia. UNC

UNC football coach Larry Fedora tells reporters that it's not lack of effort to blame for the Tar Heels' losses including the defeat at the hands of Virginia. UNC