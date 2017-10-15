More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Observations from Week 2 of South Carolina football practice 1:58

Observations from Week 2 of South Carolina football practice

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose' 5:40

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 1:18

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

CMPD use of force demo 1:45

CMPD use of force demo

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

  • Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Why South Carolina’s Will Muschamp kept faith in his kickers

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 1:30 PM

Maybe there was some consternation among fans when South Carolina kicker Parker White lined up for field goal early in the second quarter.

That would be fair considering in six games for the Gamecocks, the Wando football product had missed all seven kicks he attempted outside 33 yards.

There wasn’t much worry for USC coach Will Muschamp, and it paid off when White’s 47-yarder became the team’s longest make of the year. He’s held with White through the rough start and he said that’s part of his job.

“When you show confidence in a player, eventually they see it and they take ownership in it,” Muschamp said. “And when you know they have the ability to eventually do the job, that’s part of what coaches do. And I had total confidence in him and all.

“This is a long season, and it certainly paid off for him today.”

The kick got the Gamecocks on the board, but it wasn’t the last big kicks he hit. His 21-yarder in the fourth quarter broke a 9-9 tie and put the Gamecocks up for good. His 36-yard make with 1:13 left in the game forced Tennessee to drive for a touchdown at the end (which it narrowly missed).

But those kicks also came after a setback.

The game was only tied because the Gamecocks couldn’t convert an extra point. It wasn’t on White, as a snapping/holding issue ended up with a desperation heavy from reserve quarterback Danny Gordon.

“We had a bad snap and whether he was able not to get it down, I don’t know,” Muschamp said. “Bad snaps on field goal, we’ve got to work through. Ben (Asbury has) been very, very consistent, so he’s certainly very capable.”

That’s Muschamp again showing confidence in a player who’s had issues. The coach also backed No. 2 kicker Alex Woznick, who opened the season as a starter, but fell behind White.

“They both have the ability,” Muschamp said, “and we’ve got to continue to reinforce it.”

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Observations from Week 2 of South Carolina football practice 1:58

Observations from Week 2 of South Carolina football practice

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose' 5:40

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 1:18

Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

CMPD use of force demo 1:45

CMPD use of force demo

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

