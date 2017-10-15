Gamecocks get some attention from Top 25 voters

The South Carolina football team isn’t in the Top 25 yet, but the Gamecocks are getting some respect nationally after Saturday’s 15-9 road win over Tennessee.
South Carolina (5-2) received votes (19 points) in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, enough for No. 30 overall.
The Gamecocks received fewer votes (2 points) in the Associated Press Top 25, which would be the equivalent of No. 33.
SEC teams in the AP Top 25 are Alabama (1), Georgia (3), Auburn (21) and LSU (24). Texas A&M, Kentucky and Mississippi State also received votes.
USC hasn’t been ranked since 2014.
South Carolina began the 2014 season ranked No. 9, then lost the opener to Texas A&M 52-28. The Gamecocks moved around in the poll the next few weeks before dropping out completely after a 21-20 home loss Sept. 27 to Missouri.
At the time, USC’s departure snapped a streak of 69 straight weeks in the AP poll.
The Gamecocks are off this week and return to action Oct. 28 with a home game against Vanderbilt. Kickoff time for that game will be revealed Monday.
SEC East standings
CONF
OVERALL
Georgia
4-0
7-0
Kentucky
2-1
5-1
Florida
3-2
3-3
South Carolina
3-2
5-2
Missouri
0-4
1-5
Tennessee
0-3
3-3
Vanderbilt
0-4
3-4
SEC West standings
CONF
OVERALL
Alabama
4-0
7-0
Auburn
3-1
5-2
Texas A&M
3-1
5-2
LSU
2-1
5-2
Ole Miss
1-2
3-3
Mississippi State
1-2
4-2
Arkansas
0-3
2-4
