Watch this former Gamecock standout score a sensational touchdown, then set a record

Former South Carolina Gamecocks standout Jonathan Joseph got Week 6 of the 2017 NFL season off to a bang.
In the second quarter of Houston’s game against Cleveland, Joseph, a cornerback for the Texans, intercepted Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan and ran 82 yards down the sideline for a pick-6 touchdown.
Pick. Six.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
@JJOE2424 pic.twitter.com/9O1DVDG4Ck
Jonathan Joseph picks off Kevin Hogan and takes it 82 yards to the HOUSE!pic.twitter.com/poEGpYSRAp— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2017
It was Joseph’s first interception of the season and the 27th of his career. It was the sixth touchdown of Joseph’s career.
Later in the first half, Joseph had another interception. He only returned this pick 3 yards, but it was just as significant. That was Joseph’s 14th interception as a member of the Texans, making him the franchise’s all-time leader in picks.
Joseph broke the record previously held by Kareem Jackson and Dunta Robinson, another former Gamecock. Robinson was a top-10 deaft pick of the Texans, playing in Houston from 2004-09.
THERE GOES THAT MAN AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/OMzGj5wMqR— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
The Rock Hill native was a first round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006. Joseph is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, receiving the honor in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, he was also named second-team All-Pro.
Joseph played for the Gamecocks in 2004 and 2005. His first season with South Carolina was cut short by a broken foot, but he recovered with a big season in 2005 when he recorded 55 tackles, four interceptions, and nine broken up passes.
Joseph finished the first half with three tackles, two solo. Fellow Rock Hill native and USC alum Jadeveon Clowney also had three tackles and two solo stops.
Former Gamecock star Bruce Ellington had one catch for 16 yards, one of former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson’s nine completions. Watson passed for two touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half that ended with the Texans leading 24-3.
Watson’s two touchdowns gives him 13 on the season, a record for rookie quarterbacks through the first six games of their career.
