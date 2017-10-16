More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 0:53

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

USC celebrates win at Tennessee 1:08

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

NC State's Hines scores his first of two touchdowns at Heinz Field 0:33

NC State's Hines scores his first of two touchdowns at Heinz Field

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose' 5:40

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 0:26

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:29

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

  • What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

    Carson Mason recaps three key takeaways from the Gamecocks' win over the Vols in Knoxville.

Carson Mason recaps three key takeaways from the Gamecocks' win over the Vols in Knoxville.
Carson Mason recaps three key takeaways from the Gamecocks' win over the Vols in Knoxville.

College Sports

Gamecocks lineman earns another SEC honor

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 12:05 PM

South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum was named SEC co-defensive lineman of the week with Ole Miss’ Marquis Haynes.

Wonnum had two sacks and six tackles in South Carolina’s 15-9 win against Tennessee. Led by Wonnum, the Carolina defense racked up seven sacks and held Tennessee to just 253 total yards and no touchdowns.

For the season, Wonnum leads the Gamecocks and ranks second in the SEC with 8 1/2 tackles for loss. He is 11th in the conference with four sacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 0:53

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

USC celebrates win at Tennessee 1:08

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

NC State's Hines scores his first of two touchdowns at Heinz Field 0:33

NC State's Hines scores his first of two touchdowns at Heinz Field

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose' 5:40

NC State's Doeren: 'We didn't come down here to lose'

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 0:26

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:29

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

View More Video