Kickoff time set for Gamecocks’ home game against Vanderbilt

2:36 Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon Pause

1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

0:29 UNC's Larry Fedora on NCAA decision

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

0:53 What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

4:18 Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

2:29 UNC academic scandal explained

1:06 UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC