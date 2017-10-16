Kickoff time set for Gamecocks’ home game against Vanderbilt

South Carolina’s Oct. 28 home game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 4 p.m.
The game will be televised on SEC Network.
The Gamecocks lead the series 22-4. USC won 13-10 last season in Nashville, opening Will Muschamp’s first season with a win. South Carolina is on an eight-game winning streak in the series.
The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2 SEC) are on bye this weekend.
Five of South Carolina’s final games of the season are at home.
Vandy (3-4, 0-4 SEC) is also off this weekend.
times and networks for games on October 28 announced: https://t.co/MhTfHshEs2 pic.twitter.com/wHs9Ekapyp— SEC (@SEC) October 16, 2017
