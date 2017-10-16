USC vs. Tennessee: 16 things you might have missed

1. South Carolina’s 15-9 win against Tennessee on Saturday was only USC’s third in Knoxville. The other two were 2011 and 2005, and the Gamecocks averaged 15 points in those three wins.
2. USC’s defense posted seven sacks, the team’s most since 2012 against Kentucky. The group also allowed 253 yards, the fewest since smothering Vanderbilt in the 2016 opener.
3. South Carolina lost starting tailback Rico Dowdle for potentially the rest of the season with a broken bone in his leg. That happened as the Gamecocks rushed for a season-high 194 yards, led by A.J. Turner (87) and Ty’Son Williams (51).
4. True freshman who played for USC were: wide receiver OrTre Smith (starter), nickel Jamyest Williams (starter), defensive lineman Brad Johnson, wide receiver Shi Smith, defensive end Aaron Sterling, linebacker Damani Staley, linebacker Sherrod Greene and wide receiver Chad Terrell.
5. Other first-year Gamecocks or redshirt freshmen who saw time were: offensive tackle Dennis Dalay (starter), offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson (starter), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (starter), wide receiver Randrecous Davis, defensive back Keisean Nixon, linebacker Eldridge Thompson, kicker Parker White and tight end Evan Hinson.
6. South Carolina started its sixth offensive line combination in seven games, with Blake Camper going in at right tackle. It was Camper’s first start of the season and third overall. The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder got one start in both 2015 and 2016, both because of injury.
7. The Gamecocks should be getting some reinforcements on the injury front. Although Dowdle is gone and Chad Terrell had some kind of minor ankle injury Saturday, the bye should allow for some returns. Will Muschamp said Zack Bailey, Cory Helms, Malik Young and Terry Googer should be back. The first two are starters, and Bailey was available in an emergency against the Vols.
8. Defensive end Shameik Blackshear saw action for the second time this season and made a tackle.
9. With Dowdle out, No. 4 running back Mon Denson got the most extensive non-garbage time action of his career. He came in as a short-yardage back and ran for 14 yards on four carries.
10. South Carolina’s defense got three red-zone stops and a pair of three and outs in Tennessee’s first five drives, then allowed only one first down (on a relatively obscure penalty) in the next four. The Gamecocks offense closed the game with three consecutive scoring drives.
12. Thirteen USC players have started every game this year: QB Jake Bentley, WR Bryan Edwards, TE Hayden Hurst, RG Donell Stanley, C Alan Knott, DT Taylor Stallworth, DE D.J. Wonnum, LB T.J. Brunson, LB Skai Moore, S D.J. Smith, S Chris Lammons, CB Rashad Fenton and CB JaMarcus King.
13. South Carolina mounted a 9-minute, 10-second, 16-play drive to go ahead in the fourth quarter. It’s USC’s longest drive in the past two seasons. That had followed a 95-yard touchdown drive.
14. The Gamecocks allowed 133 yards in the opening quarter and only 125 after that, and 70 of those came on the final drive.
15. USC tight end Kiel Pollard, who got more work because of Crosby’s injury, got his first catch of the season.
16. South Carolina’s 5-2 start is the team’s best since 2013. That team went undefeated thereafter. After the Gamecocks’ bye, they face Vanderbilt (3-4) with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility. Depending on how things shake out with that game and Florida, USC could be in line for its most successful season since at least 2014.
