USC-Tennessee report card: One side of the ball takes the lead

After South Carolina knocked off Tennessee 15-9, it’s time to grade the Gamecocks.

Quarterbacks

Jake Bentley was again a little off in the opening frame, which often helped put USC behind the sticks. The passing game had a quiet day against a defense that often dares folks to run. Bentley did add something to the offense when he was allowed to pull the ball and run.

Grade: C+

Running backs

The lack of big plays and some early short-yardage issues limit things a bit, but USC was mostly solid. A.J. Turner hit 6.1 yards a carry, Ty'Son Williams 4.3. Mon Denson came in and gave a boost after Rico Dowdle got hurt, and nearly two in three running back carries kept USC ahead of the chains.

Grade: B+

Wide receivers

Really quiet day, with Bryan Edwards and OrTre Smith combining for 103 of the group's 116 yards. Each of those guys made a couple nice plays, but none truly explosive, with a few more available jump balls.

Grade: B-

Tight ends

Not much overall production (13 yards), and Hayden Hurst went without a catch. He was targeted once, but did some solid work in the run game. The Gamecocks also went with at least two tight ends for most of the game.

Grade: C+

Offensive line

Tennessee had a pretty good pass rush coming in, and it didn't get to Bentley much. The group also cleared the way for South Carolina's most productive days of the season, and got solid push all day (outside a couple short-yardage plays). USC did that despite starting Blake Camper, the No. 5 offensive tackle who was dabbling at guard during August camp.

Grade: A-

Defensive line

Tennessee's quarterback went down seven times. Seven! That wasn't all the line, but the line played a big role. Throw in holding John Kelly to 3.6 yards a carry, batting down a pass and forcing a couple fumbles, and it was a nice, nice day.

Grade: A

Linebackers

The Gamecocks top two 'backers, Skai Moore and T.J. Brunson, piled up the tackles, and Moore had a crucial sack. The lost a couple of run plays that got to the outside, notably a few QB scampers, and had an issue or two in coverage, but overall a good day.

Grade: A-

Defensive backs

The Vols passing game has been highly abysmal, but USC still held it to 71 yards before the final drive. But that final drive hurt, as a first-time starter was aided by a coverage bust as he drove just short of the game-winning score.

Grade: B+

Special teams

Parker White had his first day without a miss, give or take a holding issue on a key extra point. Punter Joseph Charlton was solid and White put four of five kickoffs into the end zone. Chris Lammons had one mis-play in the return game.

Grade: B-

Overall

The Gamecocks won in a place they'd only ever won twice before. They put themselves in good position to return to a bowl and probably win at least seven games. It was highly ugly, more on offense, but sometimes on defense. Still, another close win is always solid.

Grade: B