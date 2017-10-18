SEC DC: Gamecocks’ Bryan Edwards makes 50-50 balls far less than a fair fight

Bob Shoop is a pretty respected mind in the college football world.
The former Columbia head coach gained national prominence as a defensive coordinator, first at Vanderbilt and then at Penn State. He was brought on by Butch Jones’ Tennessee staff and has endured a rocky tenure.
And after South Carolina’s win against the Gamecocks, Shoop came over to Will Muschamp and delivered high compliments about sophomore wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
“The defensive coordinator for Tennessee said it’s not a 50-50 ball against Bryan Edwards, it’s an 80-20 ball. I think he’s about right.”
The Gamecocks will often look to take advantage of that downfield, just putting the ball up and letting him go get it. He showed that on a crucial catch against Louisiana Tech to set up the game-winning kick. He was thrown that kind of ball to start the Tennessee game and drew a hold that went uncalled.
One example fans might have missed was a pass to the corner of the end zone that pulled him out of bounds. The throw hung in the air, giving the defensive back good position for a pick. But when Edwards landed, he had his big mitts around it.
The Conway product has been the most targeted Gamecock by far with the 59 balls going his way, nearly doubling Hayden Hurst’s 31. He leads the team with 33 catches and 420 yards, though his efficiency could use a slight boost.
But for a big body (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) who can get downfield and get over folks, USC uses him in a few different ways. He’s trusted on a lot of short hitch routes and is regularly running in-breaking routes on run-pass option plays.
He entered the season as a promising No. 2 behind Deebo Samuel, coming off 590 yards on 44 catches as a true freshman. And thrust into something larger, he’s showed his skills.
“He’s a guy that’s very hard to body up down the field because he’s extremely strong,” Muschamp said. “But he’s crisp with his routes. He and Jake (Bentley) have a great rapport.”
