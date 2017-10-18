SEC DC: Gamecocks’ Bryan Edwards makes 50-50 balls far less than a fair fight

1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause

0:22 UNC's Roy Williams asked about his recruits and FBI investigation

3:11 UNC's Roy Williams on FBI indictments: 'It was a sad day for college basketball

1:00 UNC's Roy Williams on the NCAA investigation's impact on recruiting

0:56 Jail visitation by video "is more secure"

0:51 Incentives given to new companies to come to North Carolina

2:10 Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte

0:44 Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area

1:03 How much exercise do you need?