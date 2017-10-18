Deebo Samuel update: Gamecocks star could be back this year

South Carolina junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel could return to the field by the end of season, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said Wednesday.
“Deebo Samuel, you are possibly looking at the end of the season, getting him some time, but at the end of the day that’s going to be a medical decision,” Muschamp said on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show.
Samuel suffered a broken fibula in the third game of the season but still leads South Carolina (5-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) in all-purpose yards (474) and touchdowns (six). The Gamecocks are off this weekend and return to the field Oct. 28 against Vanderbilt. After that, they have four games left in the regular season, culminating with a Nov. 25 game against Clemson.
Starting running back Rico Dowdle and tight end K.C. Crosby, both of whom also suffered broken fibulas, could return in time for a bowl game, Muschamp said. Dowdle had surgery on Tuesday.
“He looks good,” Muschamp said. “(Team surgeon) Jeff Guy really feels good about where he is.”
Comments