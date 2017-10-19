More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Observations from Week 3 of South Carolina football practice 1:06

Observations from Week 3 of South Carolina football practice

NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test 1:27

NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 3:51

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Jail visitation by video 'is more secure' 0:56

Jail visitation by video "is more secure"

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:21

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

Burning lights help appease the ghost of Mother along walking tour of Charlotte 1:59

Burning lights help appease the ghost of Mother along walking tour of Charlotte

  • Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Will Muschamp among coaches with highest marks in the SEC

By Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 10:48 AM

Only two coaches in the SEC have higher conference midseason grades than South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, according to one website.

Both those coaches -- Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Alabama’s Nick Saban -- have undefeated teams and earned A- grades from Saturday Down South.

Muschamp was next, along with several other coaches, with a grade of B+.

Here’s what the site said of Muschamp:

“Muschamp continues to build on a steady foundation of improvement at Carolina. The season-opening win over North Carolina State was one of the SEC’s best out-of-conference performances this year. The fact that South Carolina will be bowl eligible despite losing its best offensive player to a Week 3 injury is even more impressive. Credit Muschamp for stepping into the SEC East vacuum behind Georgia.”

Tennessee coach Butch Jones and Bret Bielema of Arkansas both got Fs.

SEC East grades:

Kirby Smart, Georgia: A-

Will Muschamp, USC: B+

Mark Stoops, Kentucky: B+

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt: C

Jim McElwain, Florida: C-

Barry Odom, Missouri: D-

Butch Jones, Tennessee: F

SEC West grades:

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Nick Saban, Alabama: A

Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M: B+

Ed Orgeron, LSU B+

Dan Mullen, Mississippi State: B+

Matt Luke, Ole Miss: B-

Gus Malzahn, Auburn: C+

Bret Bielema, Arkansas: F

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Observations from Week 3 of South Carolina football practice 1:06

Observations from Week 3 of South Carolina football practice

NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test 1:27

NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 3:51

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 0:45

Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run

Jail visitation by video 'is more secure' 0:56

Jail visitation by video "is more secure"

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:21

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

Burning lights help appease the ghost of Mother along walking tour of Charlotte 1:59

Burning lights help appease the ghost of Mother along walking tour of Charlotte

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

View More Video