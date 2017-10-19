South Carolina freshman DBs, waiting their turn, earn praise from Will Muschamp

During August camp, two freshmen defensive backs were projected to establish some kind of foothold in the South Carolina football team’s secondary rotation.
Instead they’re waiting their turn.
USC coaches raved about safety Jaylin Dickerson and corner Tavyn Jackson, but shoulder surgery ended Dickerson’s year before it started, and a hamstring has sidelined Jackson throughout. Losing those two in the short term could have payoff later, especially as the Gamecocks turn over their defensive backfield.
“Jaylin Dickerson has come through his surgery extremely well and is a guy that I think is going to be a really good football player,” coach Will Muschamp said. “(He) would be playing for us this year on special teams and at safety.”
During August, Dickerson projected as a No. 3 safety behind Steven Montac and D.J. Smith. With Dickerson and Montac both hurt, Chris Lammons has slotted in beside Smith and flourished.
That was aided by the emergence of freshman Jamyest Williams, who has held down the nickel spot most of the season.
And there’s one other redshirting freshman name worth watching.
“(Safety) Zay Brown continues to practice and travel with us,” Muschamp said. “A guy that we’re excited about. Tavyn Jackson is a guy that we really felt great about. We’re just having a hard time getting him over this hamstring.”
Those players could prove crucial going into next season. The Gamecocks’ set of five “starting” defensive backs includes three seniors, and junior Rashad Fenton who will probably at least look at the NFL after a strong season. The other rotation returners will be Williams, whose future looks bright, and Montac, who can provide solid play at every spot.
Dickerson and Jackson should be able to step in, given the praise Muschamp has lavished on them. Brown has done enough to travel with the team each week, and Keisean Nixon could factor in by the end of this season. Junior college defensive back and former Auburn player Marlon Character Jr. also joins the group next fall.
