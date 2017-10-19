Which redshirting players have impressed South Carolina’s coaches?

1:48 UNC's Roy Williams jokes about the lack of a dominant big man Pause

2:50 Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run'

1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

1:00 UNC's Roy Williams on the NCAA investigation's impact on recruiting

0:45 Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

1:45 How did Roy Williams react to news of no NCAA sanctions against UNC?

1:19 Dusty the ghost of the Dunhill Hotel

1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas