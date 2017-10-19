More Videos

    Jay Urich signed with the South Carolina football team out of Wren High School as part of the 2017 class.

College Sports

Which redshirting players have impressed South Carolina’s coaches?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 4:45 PM

South Carolina’s football team has seen plenty of first-year players step into the fire this season.

But there’s another group. Those players who are redshirting, getting time in the team’s developmental practices early in the week. Some will be asked to step into prominent roles next season, some could take a little more time after that.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp ran down some of those players and the progress they’ve made in half a season behind the scenes:

Quarterback Jay Urich: “A big athlete, a fast-twitch guy that we think has got a nice upside for us as far as those things.”

Tight end Will Register: “A guy that we’re really excited about.”

Offensive linemen Eric Carty and Jordan Rhodes: “Both guys that, athletically, are what you want. They’ve just got to grow in the game.”

Offensive lineman Eric Douglas: “A guy we’re really excited about, continues to be a guy that can play multiple spots.”

Offensive tackle Summie Carlay: “He’s looked good at some things he’s been able to do inside for us.”

Defensive tackle M.J. Webb: “Continues to come on for us.”

Linebacker Davonne Bowen: “Done some nice things.”

Three first-year defensive backs.

