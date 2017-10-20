South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) hands the ball off to running back Mon Denson (34) in second half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) hands the ball off to running back Mon Denson (34) in second half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9. Crystal LoGiudice online@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) hands the ball off to running back Mon Denson (34) in second half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9. Crystal LoGiudice online@thestate.com

College Sports

Meet the next back in line for South Carolina’s running back rotation

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 20, 2017 1:52 PM

For two seasons, Mon Denson was a player not in the mix for South Carolina’s football team.

The running back from LaGrange, Ga., redshirted his first year on campus and didn’t see the field his second. Coaches gave him praise at times, the sort that goes to a No. 4 running back who got focused and improved, but he still opened the season at No. 4, behind a player the Gamecocks recruited him over, Ty’Son Williams.

But against Tennessee, starter Rico Dowdle broke a bone in his leg, knocking him out for the rest of the regular season. Denson came in for some spot work, and he did what was needed.

“He’s a heavy back and he gets the ball north-south,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “That’s the thing that I saw. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Mon to begin with. I always said we have three quality backs, with guys that have played, and I always added Mon’s name.”

USC running backs coach Bobby Bentley said in the offseason he was proud of the 5-foot-10, 209-pound back, that Denson had changed his attitude and matured since the current staff arrived.

He looked to have some attitude with the ball in his hands against the Vols. He got a modest 14 yards on his four runs, but one was an 8-yard jaunt on third-and-1, where he got off-tackle in a crowded box and converted a key spot where USC had trouble.

This season, he’d been used sparingly before that, either in garbage time against Arkansas or as a lead blocker on some sweep plays.

For the foreseeable future, he’s USC’s option behind Williams and A.J. Turner. It’s not the worst spot to be in, and his coaches have his back.

“I’ve got confidence in Mon,” Muschamp said. “I think he can do a really good job.

“He’s going to run hard. He’s going to run behind his pads.”

Denson moving up also opens that spot just outside the rotation to an intriguing player with a solid pedigree. Caleb Kinlaw was recruited to running back-factory Wisconsin, but he departed after some coaching changes and positional shifts that involved getting moved to defense.

He’s got 30 career rushing yards and a college receiving touchdown, and got some work last year in an injury-plagued junior college campaign.

USC’s No. 4 backs usually only get work in garbage time and on special teams, but considering his background, he could contribute a bit more in a pinch.

“He’s a guy that’s played Division I football,” Muschamp said. “And a guy that runs hard, runs well. Given his opportunity in a game situation, did some nice jobs in scrimmages and things. We’ll see what happens.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'
Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to? 0:45

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?
Panthers QB Cam Newton: Younger brother Caylin has 'It factor' 0:57

Panthers QB Cam Newton: Younger brother Caylin has 'It factor'

View More Video