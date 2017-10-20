A Tar Heel fan holds up a sign as the advanced after beating Boston College in 2015.
College Sports

UNC basketball, with one of the best recruiting classes, misses out on Darius Days

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

October 20, 2017 7:47 PM

Four-star prospect Darius Days will not be the North Carolina Tar Heel’s fourth commit.

Days, a 6-7, 218-pound power forward announced Friday that he was heading to LSU. The Tigers were believed to be the favorite heading into the decision. The Tar Heels emerged later in Days’ recruiting process.

Days, who is ranked No. 65 in the country, according to 247sports’ composite rankings, visited UNC on Oct. 6, and LSU on Oct. 13.

Last month, he took an official visit to Louisville, which was among his top schools before it was announced the university was allegedly involved in a national college basketball scandal that resulted in 10 arrests, including four assistant college basketball coaches. Louisville’s head coach, Rick Pitino, was fired amid the investigation. .

Days played the last two years for The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla. Over the summer, he transferred to IMG Academy, a boarding school and sports training program in Bradenton, Fla.

Days averaged 19.5 points per game and 9.5 rebounds at The Rock School, said coach Justin Harden, a UNC grad.

“LSU has always been in the lead,” Harden said prior to Days’ announcement. “They recruited him earlier. He’s felt comfortable with them.”

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

