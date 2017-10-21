Dayton erupts for 27 points in 3rd quarter, sprints by Davidson; N.C. Central stunned

Tucker Yinger ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and Dayton scored 27 third-quarter points to pull away with a 48-22 victory over Davidson on Saturday.
Alex Jeske threw two touchdown passes and Cole Kaparos ran for two more for Dayton (3-5, 2-3 Pioneer League), which bounced back from a 17-7 home loss to league-leader Campbell on Oct. 14. Davidson (2-5, 0-4) has lost four straight.
Yinger ran for a 71-yard touchdown early in the second half. Dayton then forced turnovers on Davidson’s next two series. Jack Crain picked off a Tyler Phelps pass and returned it 34 yards into the end zone. Crain also forced a Phelps fumble and recovered the ball. Kaparos scored on a 7-yard run three plays later, and his 1-yarder capped the third-quarter surge.
It was Yinger’s sixth 100-yard game this season.
Phelps ran for a 44-yard score and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to lead Davidson, which will play at Drake next Saturday.
Others
Norfolk State 28, N.C. Central 21: In Durham, Juwan Carter threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns and Marcus Taylor rushed for 132 yards and two scores as the visiting Spartans (3-4, 3-1 MEAC) held off a late charge to beat the Eagles (5-2, 3-1), who had won 18 straight conference games.
Carter hit C.J. Jones, Isaiah Winstead and Taylor to give Norfolk State a 21-0 halftime lead.
N.C. Central, the reigning conference champion, closed to 21-14 when Naiil Ramadan hit Josh McCoy on a 23-yard strike early in the fourth quarter. Carter answered with a 58-yard pass to Taylor and Ramadan and McCoy combined again to trail 28-21 with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left.
Ramadan was intercepted twice to stop late drives.
N.C. A&T 24, Bethune-Cookman 20: In Greensboro, Lamar Raynard threw three touchdown passes and the Aggies (8-0, 5-0 MEAC) outlasted the Wildcats (3-4, 2-2). Raynard finished 11 of 25 for 177 yards, and Marquell Cartwright rushed for 91 yards on 20 carries for the Aggies.
Delaware State 17, S.C. 14: In Dover, Del., Keenan Black threw two touchdown passes, and the Hornets (1-6, 1-4 MEAC) forced two fourth-quarter turnovers and held on to beat the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4) for their first win this season.
Samford 24, Wofford 21: In Spartanburg, Jordan Weaver drilled a 27-yard field goal late in the game for the lead and Omari Williams made an interception in the final seconds to preserve it as the visiting Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1 Southern) handed the Terriers (6-1, 4-1) their first loss.
Western Carolina 26, VMI 7: In Lexington, Va., Tyrie Adams threw for 195 yards and a score, and Joshua Gibson kicked four field goals to lead the Catamounts (6-2, 4-1 Southern) over the Keydets (0-8, 0-5). Gibson had field goals of 22, 40, 38 and 43 yards.
Furman 28, Mercer 21: In Greenville, S.C., Antonio Wilcox rushed for three touchdowns and Joe Farrar’s late interception secured the win as the Paladins (5-3, 4-1) slipped past the Bears (4-4, 3-3) for their fifth straight win. The loss snapped Mercer’s three-game winning streak.
The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14: Aaron Spann III’s end zone interception with 1:10 left, his second of the game, preserved the visiting Bulldogs’ win. Trailing 14-7 at the half, The Citadel (4-3, 2-3 Southern) sandwiched two Jacob Godek field goals around a 4-yard touchdown run by Rod Johnson in beating the Mocs (1-7, 1-4).
Elon 35, Rhode Island 34: In Kingston, R.I., Davis Cheek threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns and Warren Messer made an interception in the final minute as the Phoenix (6-1, 4-0 Colonial) beat the Rams (1-6, 0-4).
Butler 37, Campbell 23: In Indianapolis, Sam Schrader ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass on a trick play to lead the host Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 Pioneer) over the Camels (5-3, 4-1).
Observer News Services contributed
Comments