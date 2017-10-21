Appalachian State rallies are trending. A major school record fell in their latest.

Appalachian State got the quick start it wanted on Saturday. But the Mountaineers found themselves in familiar trouble against Coastal Carolina.
Facing a second-half deficit for the third-consecutive game, the Mountaineers did the same two things they’ve done the last two.
They fought to take the lead. And they won.
App State (5-2, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference) rallied again for a 37-29 victory against the conference newbie Chanticleers.
Mountaineers quarterback Taylor Lamb set a new school record for career passing touchdowns. After Saturday’s game, he has 76. The old mark, set by Mountaineers great Armanti Edwards, was 74.
Lamb threw for 427 yards, which is a career high for the redshirt senior. This is the third consecutive season the Mountaineers have started 4-0 in the Sun Belt.
App State jumped out to an early lead but trailed the Chanticleers by 2 entering the second half. That lead rose to 5. And on top of that, Mountaineers starting running back Jalin Moore came out injured in the second quarter and would not re-enter the game.
Still, the Mountaineers scored in both the third and fourth quarters. Wide receiver Jalen Virgil provided the go-ahead score on 53-yard catch-and-run where he reversed the field. Then on the next drive, Appalachian mounted another successful drive, capped by a Marcus Williams Jr. 1-yard run at the start of the final frame. It was Williams’ first career touchdown with Appalachian State. Williams scored again later to put the game out of reach.
The Mountaineers offense caught fire to start the game, turning their first drive into a 6-play, 86-yard series that was tapped in by Moore on a 9-yard run.
Their second strike found the same result, but it came even quicker. App State needed only two plays to add another touchdown. Starting at the Mountaineers’ 7-yard line, Lamb hit Thomas Hennigan for a first down, then found Virgil for an 83-yard touchdown.
The Winston-Salem Journal is a news partner of the Observer. For more Appalachian State coverage go to http://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/
Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29
Coastal Carolina
3
16
3
7
—
29
Appalachian St.
14
3
6
14
—
37
First Quarter
APP—Moore 9 run (Rubino kick), 12:42
APP—Virgil 83 pass from Lamb (Rubino kick), 10:01
CC—FG Rabon 26, 6:54
Second Quarter
APP—FG Rubino 38, 13:21
CC—Tyler 73 pass from Keane (kick failed), 12:16
CC—Abercrombie 5 run (Rabon kick), 3:25
CC—FG Rabon 49, :29
Third Quarter
CC—FG Rabon 24, 11:41
APP—Virgil 53 pass from Lamb (run failed), 7:06
Fourth Quarter
APP—Mar.Williams 1 run (Rubino kick), 12:55
APP—Mar.Williams 1 run (Staton kick), 12:55
CC—Malc.Williams 7 pass from Keane (Rabon kick), 2:38
A—30,179.
CC
APP
First downs
18
27
Rushes-yards
30-102
35-122
Passing
332
427
Comp-Att-Int
17-29-0
23-39-0
Return Yards
127
52
Punts-Avg.
3-50.66
3-33.33
Fumbles-Lost
4-2
0-0
Penalties-Yards
10-85
8-72
Time of Possession
28:16
31:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Coastal Carolina, Abercrombie 11-53, Outlow 7-37, Keane 8-20, Chris Jones 0-0, James 3-(minus 2), Malc.Williams 1-(minus 6). Appalachian St., Mar.Williams 15-72, Lamb 7-25, Moore 8-23, Harrington 3-7, (Team) 2-(minus 5).
PASSING—Coastal Carolina, Keane 17-29-0-332. Appalachian St., Lamb 23-39-0-427.
RECEIVING—Coastal Carolina, Tyler 5-141, Chris Jones 4-96, Malc.Williams 3-44, Abercrombie 2-29, Outlow 2-16, James 1-6. Appalachian St., Lewis 6-106, Virgil 5-186, Hennigan 4-61, Watkins 2-24, Dan.Jones 2-17, Reed 1-10, Moore 1-9, Mali.Williams 1-7, Mar.Williams 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Appalachian St., Rubino 30, Rubino 38, Rubino 41.
