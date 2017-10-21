Charlotte 49ers saw a shot to end their losing streak, and weren’t about to let it go

The Charlotte 49ers rallied from 17 points down in the second half with a 25-24 overtime victory Saturday against Ala.-Birmingham at Richardson Stadium.
The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the 49ers (1-7, 1-3 Conference USA) that had spanned two seasons. The Blazers dropped to 4-3 and 2-2 in the league.
The 49ers won it on a flea flicker two-point conversion on their first overtime possession. After UAB had gone up 24-17 in overtime, the 49ers answered with a 1-yard scoring run by quarterback Hasaan Klugh. The 49ers elected to end the game right there, going for two. Klugh handed the ball off to receiver Chris Montgomery, who then passed it to Klugh, who had slipped untouched into the end zone.
What. A. Finish! @Charlotte49erFB risk it all on the extra point and win their homecoming game on an epic flee flicker. Who is writing this? pic.twitter.com/bImHnfogly— beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) October 22, 2017
The Blazers took a 14-0 halftime lead on a 12-yard pass from quarterback A.J. Erdely to tight end Hayden Pittman and a 3-yard run by Erdely. UAB upped the lead to 17-0 on its first possession of the third quarter when Nick Vogel hit a 25-yard field goal.
The 49ers cut the lead to 17-7 late in the third quarter when quarterback Hasaan Klugh scored on a 9-yard run. Charlotte then made it 17-14 with 10:44 remaining when Klugh hit senior receiver Trent Bostick on a 68-yard touchdown pass.
Three who mattered
Hasaan Klugh: Charlotte’s quarterback ran for 140 yards and passed for 154 more, but his two-point conversion reception in overtime provided the game-winning points.
Chris Montgomery: Montgomery, used more as a returner normally, showed off his arm, hitting Klugh in stride for the winning points.
A.J. Erdely: UAB’s quarterback threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 41 and two more scores.
Observations
▪ UAB entered the game with a 45.6 percent third-down conversion rate, the second-best mark in C-USA. The Blazers weren’t as successful as that in the first half, converting two-of-nine third downs.
▪ The Blazers appeared to go for it on a fourth down in the first quarter, but elected instead for a pooch punt by quarterback A.J. Erdely. Erdely’s effort was more pooch than punt, however, traveling just 7 yards.
▪ Charlotte senior receiver T.L. Ford passed the 1,000-yard for his career when he caught an 8-yard pass from Klugh in the first quarter. Ford joins Austin Duke and Trent Bostick in Charlotte’s 1,000-yard club.
Worth mentioning
▪ Former Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe attended the game. Charlotte coach Brad Lambert was an assistant coach under Grobe at Wake Forest, as were secondary coach James Adams and running backs coach Keith Henry. Adams also played for Grobe at Wake Forest.
▪ Charlotte’s Nate Mullen had three potentially long punt returns nullified by illegal blocking penalties.
▪ The 49ers also had a chance to pin the Blazers deep in their territory when an Arthur Hart punt bounced inside the 5. But Charlotte’s Markevis Davis and Quinton Jordan knocked each other down when they accidentally bumped into each other. The ball bounced into the end zone. UAB got the ball at the 20 and, aided by a 49ers face-mask penalty, would score on the ensuing drive.
