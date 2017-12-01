College basketball: Saturday’s area games to watch

SATURDAY’S MATCHUPS
S.C. STATE (1-6) at N.C. STATE (6-2)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, noon
The Bulldogs come to Raleigh with a 36 percent field-goal shooting average this season. Olympic High product Allerik Freeman has scored in double figures every game this season for the Wolfpack.
Never miss a local story.
SOUTH DAKOTA (7-2) at No. 1 DUKE (9-0)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, 3:30 ESPN2
The visiting Coyotes averages 49 percent from the floor and holds foes to 37 percent shooting. Duke’s Trevon Duval is among the nation’s top playmakers, averaging 6.4 assists to go with his 13.3 points a game.
RICHMOND (1-6) at WAKE FOREST (3-4)
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 4 p.m.
Richmond’s top three scorers are two freshmen and a sophomore. Wake Forest is seeking its third straight victory. The Deacons got 20 points from Bryant Crawford in their 80-73 midweek victory over previously unbeaten Illinois.
MASSACHUSETTS (3-4) at SOUTH CAROLINA (5-2)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 2 p.m., SEC Network
Luwane Pipkins leads the Minutemen with 17.7 points a game but is shooting only 36 percent from the floor. The Gamecocks are back home after playing the past five games on the road.
CHARLOTTE (3-3) at JAMES MADISON (2-6)
JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Va., 8 p.m.
49ers’ guard Jon Davis shot 48 percent from the floor last year, but is hitting 36 percent this season. The host Dukes are coming off a loss to George Mason in which they blew a four-point lead in the final 10 seconds.
USC UPSTATE (3-6) at GARDNER-WEBB (2-6)
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 3 p.m.
The Spartans have five players averaging in double figures, led by Malik Moore (14.6 points a game). Gardner-Webb senior guard Liam O’Reilly averages 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
REINHARDT (7-5) at WINTHROP (4-3)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
The visiting Eagles, an NAIA school, have topped 100 points four times and average 96 points a game. Winthrop’s big size advantage will help 6-foot-8 Xavier Cooks, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s victory over Furman.
No. 2 QUEENS (6-0, 1-0 South Atlantic) at TUSCULUM (2-5, 0-1)
Pioneer Arena, Greeneville, Tenn., 4 p.m.
Queens had four players in double figures in its victory Wednesday over Catawba. Myers Park High product Zailan Peller, a freshman guard, averages 15 minutes and six points for Tusculum.
Steve Lyttle
Comments