College football: Saturday’s championships to watch

ACC Championship

Who’s playing: No. 7 Miami (10-1) vs. No. 1 Clemson (11-1)

Game info: 8 p.m., WSOC (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

What’s at stake: A berth in the FBS playoffs, especially if Clemson wins. The Hurricanes might need a bit of help.

What to watch: Clemson ranks No. 1 in defensive efficiency and strength of schedule. The Tigers’ defense could dominate if it shuts down the Miami ground game. Hurricane QB Malik Rosier will need a big game.

Favorite: Clemson by 9.

American Athletic Championship

Who’s playing: No. 20 Memphis (10-1) vs. No. 14 Central Florida (11-0)

Game info: Noon, WSOC (Spectrum Stadium, Orlando)

What’s at stake: A spot in one of the New Year’s Six bowls and a chance to build the conference’s prestige.

What to watch: Former Butler High star Riley Ferguson has thrown for 32 touchdowns for Memphis. Central Florida LB Shaquem Griffin, who lost a hand to a birth defect, is the top defensive force in what otherwise could be a shootout.

Favorite: Central Florida by 7.

Conference USA Championship

Who’s playing: North Texas (9-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (9-3)

Game info: Noon, ESPN2 (FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.)

What’s at stake: North Texas seeks its first 10-victory season; FAU is enjoying a revival under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin.

What to watch: Florida Atlantic beat North Texas 69-31 in October and ran up more than 800 yards of offense. Owls RB Devin “Motor” Singletary leads the nation with 26 touchdowns.

Favorite: Florida Atlantic by 11.

Mid-American Championship

Who’s playing: Akron (7-5) vs. Toledo (10-2)

Game info: Noon, ESPN (Ford Field, Detroit)

What’s at stake: The winner gets a berth opposite a Big Ten team in the Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl.

What to watch: Toledo QB Logan Woodside is among the best players you might not be familiar with. He has passed for 3,451 yards and 24 touchdowns, against just three interceptions.

Favorite: Toledo by 21.

Big 12 Championship

Who’s playing: No. 11 TCU (10-2) vs. No. 3 Oklahoma (11-1)

Game info: 12:30 p.m., WJZY (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

What’s at stake: Oklahoma lands an FBS playoff berth with a victory. TCU is after its first Big 12 title.

What to watch: Horned Frogs QB Kenny Hill has thrown for 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns, but he’s up against Heisman favorite Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma. Mayfield threw for 4,097 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Favorite: Oklahoma by 7.

SEC Championship

Who’s playing: No. 6 Georgia (11-1) vs. No. 2 Auburn (10-2)

Game info: 4 p.m., WBTV (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

What’s at stake: The winner goes to the playoffs. Georgia wants to avenge its 40-17 loss on Nov. 11 to Auburn.

What to watch: Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson had 233 yards of total offense against Georgia on Nov. 11 but has a shoulder injury. How effective will he be? Georgia’s defense must do a much better job this time against the run.

Favorite: Auburn by 2½ .

Mountain West Championship

Who’s playing: No. 25 Fresno State (9-3) vs. Boise State (9-3)

Game info: 7:45 p.m., ESPN (Albertson’s Stadium, Boise, Idaho)

What’s at stake: A berth in the Las Vegas Bowl. In addition, these teams have a rivalry dating back 40 years.

What to watch: Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 a week ago in Boise, with WR KeeSean Johnson catching two touchdown passes. Boise State RB Alexander Mattison rushed for nearly 1,100 yards this season, and QB Brett Rypien threw for 2,269 yards.

Favorite: Boise State by 8½ .

Big Ten Championship

Who’s playing: No. 8 Ohio State (10-2) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (12-0)

Game info: 8 p.m., WJZY (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)

What’s at stake: Wisconsin gets a playoff berth with a victory; Ohio State is in the playoff conversation if it wins.

What to watch: Is Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett’s knee healed from the mysterious encounter with a camera last weekend? Can the Buckeyes stop Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 1,806 yards this season?

Favorite: Ohio State by 6.

Other games

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State (7-4, 5-2)

Kidd-Brewer Stadium, Boone, 2:30 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns need a victory for bowl eligibility. App State will share the Sun Belt title if it wins.

Georgia Southern (2-9, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina (2-9, 1-6)

Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.

The Chanticleers held Idaho to only 270 yards total offense in their last game two weeks ago and hope to finish their first FBS season on a high note.

Furman (8-4) at No. 7 Wofford (9-2)

Gibbs Stadium, Spartanburg, 2 p.m.

This second-round FCS playoff game is a rematch of a Sept. 2 game that Wofford won 24-23 by stopping a Furman two-point conversion attempt on the final play.

