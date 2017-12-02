College basketball : Sunday’s area games to watch

College Sports

SUNDAY’S MATCHUPS

TULANE (6-1) at No. 13 NORTH CAROLINA (7-1)

Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Former NBA coach Mike Dunleavy has guided the Green Wave to as many victories in November as they had all of last season. Senior forward Cameron Reynolds scored 28 points in Tulane’s last game and is an inside-outside threat. Hough High’s Luke Maye is coming off a 24-point, 17-rebound outing against Davidson.

UNC ASHEVILLE (5-2) at CLEMSON (6-1)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs are the No. 2 3-point shooting team in the country (47 percent) and they’ve beaten two straight teams from the Upstate – Wofford and USC Upstate. The Tigers have five players averaging in double figures, led by Donte Graham (15.3 points).

Steve Lyttle

