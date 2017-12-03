Clemson top seed, play Alabama in New Orleans Jan. 1

Get ready for Clemson-Alabama III New Year’s Day.
The top-seeded Tigers will play fourth seed Alabama in the second of two playoff semifinals in the New Orleans Superdome (8:45 p.m. Jan. 1). In the other semifinal, Georgia will play Oklahoma at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cal. (5 p.m.).
The semifinal winners play for the national championship at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Jan. 8 (8 p.m.)
Alabama edged out Big Ten champ Ohio State, despite the Crimson Tide not playing in the SEC Championship Game Saturday in Atlanta. Alabama was eliminated from contention for its conference championship with the loss to Auburn. Ohio State was badly damaged by a blowout loss to unranked Iowa.
The game versus Alabama is a rematch of the past two national championship games. The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide in Tampa, 35-31, when quarterback Deshaun Watson found wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in the end zone in the final minute. The previous season, Alabama outlasted Clemson 45-40.
Watson is gone to the NFL, but quarterback Kelly Bryant has filled the position well: He was named Most Valuable Player in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte Saturday. He threw for one touchdown, ran for another, and set a record by completing his first 15 passes, against a Hurricanes team that had the best takeaway-giveaway ratio in FBS. The Tigers (12-1, the single loss on the road to Syracuse) beat Miami 38-3 for their third consecutive ACC championship.
Clemson has one of the country’s top defenses, particularly along the line. All four starters -- particularly tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence -- are considered strong NFL prospects.
The Tigers overcame heavy losses on offense after last season. Watson and wide receiver Mike Williams were both first-round picks. The Tigers also lost tight end Jordan Leggett and running back Ray Gallman.
