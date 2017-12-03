Wake Forest will play in the 2017 Belk Bowl against Texas A&M.
Wake Forest will play in the 2017 Belk Bowl against Texas A&M. Allison Lee Isley/Journal AP
Wake Forest will play in the 2017 Belk Bowl against Texas A&M. Allison Lee Isley/Journal AP

College Sports

Texas A&M, Wake Forest to meet in Charlotte’s Belk Bowl

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 03, 2017 03:27 PM

UPDATED December 03, 2017 04:37 PM

Texas A&M and Wake Forest will play in the 2017 Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The game will be played Friday, Dec. 29. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

“We’re excited about the matchup for this year, bringing the Aggie Nation and the Deacons to Charlotte,” Will Webb, the executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said. “We’re going to have an exciting football game and an exciting bowl week.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
jimbo
Former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher is the new leading man at Texas A&M, who will play Wake Forest in the 2017 Belk Bowl.
Chris O'Meara AP

Texas A&M recently hired Jimbo Fisher, the former coach at Florida State, on a 10-year, $75 million contract, but Fisher will not coach in the Belk Bowl. The Aggies recently parted ways with coach Kevin Sumlin.

Both schools are 7-5, but their paths to the Belk Bowl have been dramatically different. Wake Forest hasn’t made an appearance in the Belk Bowl since 2007, and while this is the Deacons’ second straight bowl appearance, they had been through a stretch of several seasons without a postseason appearance. Alternatively, this will be the ninth straight bowl appearance for Texas A&M.

The schools are meeting in football for the first time.

Other Carolinas-area schools invited to bowls:

▪  Dollar General Bowl (Mobile, Ala.), Dec. 23: Appalachian State vs. Toledo

▪  Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit), Dec. 26: Duke vs. TBD

▪  Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas), Dec. 29: Arizona State vs. N.C. State

▪  Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.), Jan. 1: Michigan vs. South Carolina

▪  Sugar Bowl (New Orleans), Jan. 1: Clemson vs. Alabama

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

    Clemson fans celebrated Saturday as their team prevailed, winning the ACC Championship over Miami by a score of 38-3

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship
ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference
Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

View More Video