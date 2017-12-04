Why did Keyshawn Woods transfer from the Charlotte 49ers to Wake Forest?

Wake Forest junior guard Keyshawn Woods expects things to be “emotional” for him when he returns to Halton Arena on Tuesday to face his old team, the Charlotte 49ers.
“It will be interesting going back to Halton,” said Woods, who played for the 49ers as a freshman in 2014-15 before transferring to Wake Forest. “The memories I have from there will make it a little emotional for me coming back.”
Woods, a Gastonia native who played at Charlotte’s Northside Christian, has put together a solid career at Wake Forest since leaving Charlotte. After sitting out the 2015-16 season, he averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a part-time starter as a redshirt sophomore.
This season, Woods averages 15.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for a Deacons team that has evened its record at 4-4 after losing its first three games.
“It’s been a great experience for me at Wake,” Woods said. “I really like the leadership role I’m in and we’re getting things turned around.”
Woods had a significant impact on the 49ers program during his brief stay, leading Conference USA in 3-point field goal percentage (46.6). But he then became part of a wave of transfers that hit the 49ers during former coach Alan Major’s five-season tenure. Four players off Major’s final team (he was let go after the 2014-15 season) transferred, including Woods, guard Torin Dorn (N.C. State), center Mike Thorne (Illinois) and forward Willie Clayton (Georgia State).
“It was more of the fact that there was a lot going on at the time, a lot of uncertainty,” Woods said of his decision to transfer. “We were losing our big men (Thorne and Clayton), so we didn’t really know what was happening to the roster.”
Woods waited nearly three months after the 49ers hired Major’s replacement, Mark Price, to announce his decision to transfer to Wake Forest.
“I really like coach Price and we had some great conversations,” Woods said. “He didn’t push me either way, to stay or to leave. We got along really well.”
David Scott: @davidscott14
