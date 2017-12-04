N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb has been named the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Award, given annually to college football’s top defender.
N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb wins Nagurski Award as nation’s top defender

By Brendan Marks

December 04, 2017 10:04 PM

Bradley Chubb didn’t have to travel far from home to collect his new hardware.

Chubb won the Bronko Nagurski Award, which is given annually to the top defensive player in college football, on Monday in Charlotte.

Chubb, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end, leads the nation in tackles for loss this season with 23.5. Ten of those are sacks, and he has 62 total tackles, as well as three forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

“Little surreal moment just knowing the people who won this award in the past,” Chubb said Monday, “but it’s definitely an honor to be here and I’m excited.”

The other finalists were Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa middle linebacker Josey Jewell, Houston tackle Ed Oliver and Georgia outside linebacker Roquan Smith. Chubb said he has enjoyed spending time with the other finalists, and that there has been a little friendly trash talk between the contenders.

“It’s all goodwill,” Chubb said. “It’s a little size-up stuff with a lot of guys asking, ‘What were your stats like this year?’ Just to feel each other out, but it’s all in good fun.”

Past award winners include Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in 2009, Boston College middle linebacker Luke Kuechly in 2011, and Notre Dame middle linebacker Manti Te’o in 2012. Chubb is the first player from N.C. State to win the award and only the second nominee (joining linebacker Levar Fisher, who was a finalist in 2000).

