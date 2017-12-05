College basketball: Wednesday’s area games to watch

WEDNESDAY’S MATCHUPS
WESTERN CAROLINA (3-6) at No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA (8-1)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
It has been 60 years since these teams’ only other meeting. The Catamounts, coming off a 72-71 victory Monday over rival Appalachian State, are 3-32 all-time against ACC foes. The Tar Heels, who shot 65.5 percent from the floor in their last game, take an 11-day break after facing Western Carolina.
WYOMING (6-2) at SOUTH CAROLINA (6-2)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 7 p.m.
Senior forward Alan Herndon had 32 points in Wyoming’s victory over Drake. ...Gamecocks freshman forward Justin Minaya has scored in double figures in four of the past five games. ...Wyoming coach Allen Edwards played in high school under Gamecocks coach Frank Martin.
GARDNER-WEBB (3-6) at AUBURN (6-1)
Auburn Arena, Auburn, Ala., 8 p.m.
Auburn forward Chuma Okeke was named SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 11 points and eight rebounds in two games last week. Liam O’Reilly hit 4-of-6 3-pointers in Gardner-Webb’s victory Saturday over USC Upstate.
Steve Lyttle
