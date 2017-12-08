College basketball: Saturday’s area games to watch

SATURDAY’S MATCHUPS
No. 1 DUKE (11-0, 0-0 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (6-3, 0-0)
Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., noon, ESPN ‘
It’s the ACC opener for the 2017-18 season. Freshman point guard Trevon Duval had 11 of Duke’s school-record 34 assists in Tuesday’s rout of St. Francis (Pa.). Eagles guard Jerome Robinson averaged 20 points in two games last week.
Missouri-Kansas City (3-7) at N.C. STATE (7-2)
Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, 2 p.m.
The visiting Kangaroos are shooting only 38 percent from the floor and have lost four of their past five games. ...Charlotte’s Torin Dorn is averaging 13.1 points and shooting 54.7 percent from the floor for N.C. State. This is the only Wolfpack game scheduled for Reynolds Coliseum this season.
SAMFORD (2-7) at CLEMSON (7-1)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 3 p.m.
Samford is trying to bounce back from a 65-64 loss Tuesday at Memphis, in a game where the Bulldogs blew a four-point lead in the final 18 seconds. ...Clemson forward Donte Graham had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a Tuesday rout of UNC Asheville.
COASTAL CAROLINA (5-4) at SOUTH CAROLINA (7-2)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, noon SEC Network
Sophomore guard Artur Labinowicz (Butler High) averages nearly 10 points a game as a starter for Coastal Carolina. ...Gamecocks coach Frank Martin has been concerned about backcourt play, but G Frank Booker hit three 3-pointers and had three steals Wednesday against Wyoming.
GARDNER-WEBB (3-7) at MARYLAND (8-3)
XFINITY Center, College Park, Md., 12:30 p.m.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs were outrebounded 52-30 Wednesday in their loss at Auburn and face a size disadvantage again Saturday. Sophomore guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has led the Terrapins in scoring nine times this season and averages 17 points a game.
No. 2 QUEENS (7-0, 2-0 South Atlantic) at ANDERSON (2-7, 0-2)
Abney Athletic Center, Anderson, S.C., 4 p.m.
The Royals haven’t played since last Saturday, when forward Todd Withers led a victory over Tusculum with 23 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three assists. Anderson has lost four of its past five games and has been outrebounded significantly in most of them.
Steve Lyttle
