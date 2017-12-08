Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress celebrates after scoring a basket against Army during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest pulls away late to get past Army and take fifth straight win

By Conor O&#39;Neill

Winston-Salem Journal

December 08, 2017 09:49 PM

It took longer than the previous two blowouts, but Wake Forest finally pulled away from Army in a 109-80 win Friday night at Joel Coliseum.

Wake Forest (6-4), riding a five-game winning streak now, used a 21-1 run in a span of less than three minutes in the second half to put away Army (5-4). In that stretch, 3-point plays came from Doral Moore, Keyshawn Woods and Terrence Thompson.

Moore, the 7-foot-1 junior center, made his first nine shots before missing in his 9-for-10 performance, tallying a career-high 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Woods had a team-best 22 points, while sophomore guard Brandon Childress notched a career-high with 17 points.

Thompson, a graduate transfer from Marshall, had his first double-digit scoring performance with Wake Forest, scoring 12 points and hauling in seven rebounds. He had scored a combined 16 points in the past seven games.

Army cut Wake Forest’s lead to five twice in the second half, and the Deacons’ lead was 78-71 before their decisive spurt began. From Moore’s 3-point play with 7:32 left to Childress’ 3-pointer with 4:45 left, the lead ballooned from seven to 27, at 99-72.

Wake Forest's 50 first-half points were the most scored in any half for the Deacons this season, a mark set in their 10th game. Moore scored 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting, rebounding from a foul-riddled two-point effort against Charlotte, while Bryant Crawford had 11 points and five assists in the first half.

The problem was that, aside from Wake Forest’s 11-0 run to take a 21-11 lead, Army kept pouring in 3s to keep the Deacons from turning the game into a blowout. The Black Knights were 10-for-18 on 3-pointers in the first half, with half of them coming on Jordan Fox’s 5-for-5 performance.

Wake Forest was without freshman guard Chaundee Brown, who suffered a foot injury in practice this week. He’s considered day-to-day, with plenty of time to rest up because the Deacons don’t play again until a Dec. 18 trip to Coastal Carolina.

The Winston-Salem Journal is a news partner of the Observer. For more Wake Forest coverage go to http://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/

WAKE FOREST 109, ARMY 80

ARMY (5-4)

Morrison 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson 6-11 2-2 14, Fox 5-10 6-7 21, Kessler 2-6 0-2 5, Funk 3-9 2-3 8, Pollack 1-2 0-0 3, Fennema 0-1 0-0 0, King 5-11 1-2 14, Thiombane 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Grayson 1-2 0-0 3, Blackwell 1-4 0-0 3, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Madden 0-0 0-0 0, Emezie 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 28-64 11-17 80.

WAKE FOREST (6-4)

Thompson 3-6 5-5 12, Moore 9-10 2-2 20, Wilbekin 4-10 6-6 17, Woods 9-14 3-4 22, Crawford 4-9 3-3 11, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Rike 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 4, Sarr 0-1 0-0 0, Bilas 0-0 0-0 0, Spivey 1-1 0-1 2, Childress 7-10 0-1 17, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Eggleston 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 40-69 21-24 109.

Halftime—Wake Forest 50-40. 3-Point Goals—Army 13-30 (Fox 5-6, King 3-6, Grayson 1-1, Pollack 1-2, Kessler 1-3, Blackwell 1-3, Morrison 1-5, Funk 0-4), Wake Forest 8-19 (Childress 3-5, Wilbekin 3-7, Thompson 1-1, Woods 1-2, Sarr 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Crawford 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Army 26 (Kessler 8), Wake Forest 40 (Moore 11). Assists—Army 20 (Kessler 5), Wake Forest 21 (Crawford 9). Total Fouls—Army 22, Wake Forest 17. Technicals—Crawford. A—2,978 (14,665).

