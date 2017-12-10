Charlotte senior guard Hudson Price (21) led the 49ers in scoring with 15 points in Sunday’s 64-50 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.
Charlotte senior guard Hudson Price (21) led the 49ers in scoring with 15 points in Sunday's 64-50 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs. Benjamin Robson File Photo
Charlotte senior guard Hudson Price (21) led the 49ers in scoring with 15 points in Sunday’s 64-50 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs. Benjamin Robson File Photo

Charlotte 49ers break down in 2nd half at Chattanooga, suffer fourth straight loss

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 05:38 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Rodney Chatman scored 23 points and made seven of eight free throws and Chattanooga beat Charlotte 64-50 on Sunday for the 49ers’ fourth straight loss.

David Jean-Baptiste’s 3-pointer with 10:11 to play sparked a 19-4 run. His layup, which capped eight straight points, gave Chattanooga (5-5) a 54-44 lead at the 5:46 mark. Chatman made a layup and Chattanooga led by 15 with 2:20 left to play.

Makinde London added 11 points with nine rebounds for Chattanooga, which made 13 free throws to Charlotte’s three.

The Mocs took a 3-2 lead in the series that was last played 45 years ago.

Chattanooga forced 20 Charlotte turnovers and held leading scorer Jon Davis (14.3 points per game) to five points.

Charlotte’s Ryan Murphy and Hudson Price scored 10 points apiece in the first half and Murphy’s jumper tied it at 29 at halftime. Price scored 15 and Murphy added 12 with four assists for Charlotte (3-6).

CHATTANOOGA 64, CHARLOTTE 50

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Haslem

16

3-5

0-0

3

1

2

6

Ajukwa

25

0-3

0-0

1

2

3

0

Davis

27

2-9

0-1

2

2

1

5

Murphy

38

5-9

0-0

4

4

2

12

Price

36

5-6

3-4

2

1

2

15

Vasic

21

3-3

0-0

5

0

4

8

Garvin

17

2-5

0-0

6

0

2

4

Supica

11

0-2

0-0

1

0

2

0

McGill

5

0-1

0-0

0

0

1

0

White

4

0-2

0-0

1

0

1

0

Totals

200

20-45

3-5

25

10

20

50

Percentages: FG .444, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Price 2-2, Vasic 2-2, Murphy 2-4, Davis 1-3, McGill 0-1, White 0-1, Ajukwa 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 19 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Ajukwa). Turnovers: 19 (Davis 6, Murphy 4, Haslem 3, Ajukwa 2, Garvin, McGill, Vasic, White). Steals: 3 (Ajukwa, Price, White). Technical Fouls: None.

Chattanooga

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lewis

27

2-5

2-2

8

2

1

6

London

30

4-11

1-3

9

4

4

11

Chatman

34

7-16

7-8

2

3

1

23

Foreman

33

1-4

0-0

2

1

3

3

Dixon

38

3-8

1-2

6

1

0

8

Phillips

23

3-4

1-1

4

0

2

7

Jean-Baptiste

15

2-5

1-2

2

1

0

6

Totals

200

22-53

13-18

33

12

11

64

Percentages: FG .415, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (London 2-6, Chatman 2-7, Foreman 1-3, Jean-Baptiste 1-3, Dixon 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 14 (26 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillips). Turnovers: 14 (Chatman 4, London 3, Phillips 3, Lewis 2, Dixon, Foreman). Steals: 9 (London 3, Chatman 2, Dixon 2, Foreman, Jean-Baptiste). Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte

29

21

50

Chattanooga

29

35

64

  Comments  

