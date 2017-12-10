Charlotte 49ers break down in 2nd half at Chattanooga, suffer fourth straight loss

Rodney Chatman scored 23 points and made seven of eight free throws and Chattanooga beat Charlotte 64-50 on Sunday for the 49ers’ fourth straight loss.
David Jean-Baptiste’s 3-pointer with 10:11 to play sparked a 19-4 run. His layup, which capped eight straight points, gave Chattanooga (5-5) a 54-44 lead at the 5:46 mark. Chatman made a layup and Chattanooga led by 15 with 2:20 left to play.
Makinde London added 11 points with nine rebounds for Chattanooga, which made 13 free throws to Charlotte’s three.
The Mocs took a 3-2 lead in the series that was last played 45 years ago.
Chattanooga forced 20 Charlotte turnovers and held leading scorer Jon Davis (14.3 points per game) to five points.
Charlotte’s Ryan Murphy and Hudson Price scored 10 points apiece in the first half and Murphy’s jumper tied it at 29 at halftime. Price scored 15 and Murphy added 12 with four assists for Charlotte (3-6).
CHATTANOOGA 64, CHARLOTTE 50
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Haslem
16
3-5
0-0
3
1
2
6
Ajukwa
25
0-3
0-0
1
2
3
0
Davis
27
2-9
0-1
2
2
1
5
Murphy
38
5-9
0-0
4
4
2
12
Price
36
5-6
3-4
2
1
2
15
Vasic
21
3-3
0-0
5
0
4
8
Garvin
17
2-5
0-0
6
0
2
4
Supica
11
0-2
0-0
1
0
2
0
McGill
5
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
White
4
0-2
0-0
1
0
1
0
Totals
200
20-45
3-5
25
10
20
50
Percentages: FG .444, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Price 2-2, Vasic 2-2, Murphy 2-4, Davis 1-3, McGill 0-1, White 0-1, Ajukwa 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 19 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Ajukwa). Turnovers: 19 (Davis 6, Murphy 4, Haslem 3, Ajukwa 2, Garvin, McGill, Vasic, White). Steals: 3 (Ajukwa, Price, White). Technical Fouls: None.
Chattanooga
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lewis
27
2-5
2-2
8
2
1
6
London
30
4-11
1-3
9
4
4
11
Chatman
34
7-16
7-8
2
3
1
23
Foreman
33
1-4
0-0
2
1
3
3
Dixon
38
3-8
1-2
6
1
0
8
Phillips
23
3-4
1-1
4
0
2
7
Jean-Baptiste
15
2-5
1-2
2
1
0
6
Totals
200
22-53
13-18
33
12
11
64
Percentages: FG .415, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (London 2-6, Chatman 2-7, Foreman 1-3, Jean-Baptiste 1-3, Dixon 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 14 (26 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillips). Turnovers: 14 (Chatman 4, London 3, Phillips 3, Lewis 2, Dixon, Foreman). Steals: 9 (London 3, Chatman 2, Dixon 2, Foreman, Jean-Baptiste). Technical Fouls: None.
Charlotte
29
21
—
50
Chattanooga
29
35
—
64
